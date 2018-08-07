Midday Fix: Gourmet PB&J 3 ways

Betsy Opyt, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist

betsysbest.com

Blackberry & Mint AB&J Recipe

2 slices bread

2 T Betsy’s Best Gourmet Almond Butter

1 T Blackberry preserve

9 blackberries

6 mint leaves

Assemble the sandwich with almond butter on one slice of bread and blackberry preserves on the other slice. Add fresh blackberries on top of the preserve and garnish with the mint. Place slices of bread together. Enjoy!

Peaches & Cream SB&J Recipe

2 slices bread

2 T Betsy’s Best Gourmet Seed Butter

1 T Peach preserves

1 T cream cheese

1/4 fresh peach, sliced

Assemble the sandwich with seed butter on one slice of bread and cream cheese on the other slice. Add peach preserves on top of the cream cheese and add fresh peaches on top of the preserve. Place slices of bread together. Enjoy!

Balsamic Strawberry PB&J Skewers

2 slices bread

2 T Betsy’s Best Gourmet Peanut Butter

]1 T Strawberry preserve

8 strawberries

1 T balsamic glaze

2 skewers

Assemble the sandwich with peanut butter on one slice of bread and add 1 T of the balsamic glaze to the other slice. Add the strawberry preserves on top of the glaze. the other slice. Place slices of bread together and cut into 9 cubes. Alternate whole strawberries with the sandwich on the skewer. Garnish with additional glaze if you wish. Enjoy!

Mango Coco-Nut Smoothie

1 c coconut milk

1 c frozen mango

1/2 frozen banana

1 T Betsy’s Best Gourmet Coconut Cashew Butter

1 T chia seeds

1/2 tsp vanilla

1 T shredded coconut

pinch sea salt

additional shredded coconut for garnish

Blend and garnish with additional shredded coconut. Enjoy!