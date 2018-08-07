Lunchbreak: Heirloom tomato and watermelon salad

Executive Chef Zach Hellmann

True Food Kitchen

1 W. Erie, Chicago

https://www.truefoodkitchen.com/

Event:

Global Lyme Alliance celebrates 2nd Annual “Sublyme Soiree” fundraiser – Thursday, August 23th from 6:00pm-9:00pm at Venue West (221 N. Paulina St.), Chicago.

Inspired by the theme that healthy food can be delicious, the GLA has tapped top Chicago chefs such as Publican Anker, True Food Kitchen, Big Delicious Planet, Kitchfix, Ema, Boelter, Gemini, Tamale Spaceship, Marchesa, Sweet Green, Sunda, Dirks Fish, Pink Taco, J &L Catering, Fat Rice and Revae Schneider to serve attendees one healthy dish from their restaurant, promoting wellness with an organic, gluten and dairy free night, emphasizing how foods can still be delicious. Cocktails provided by Koval Distillery.

General admission tickets, early bird: $100.00. VIP tickets, $225.00, GA $150.

Tickets: www.Gla.org/2018chicago

www.globallymealliance.org

Recipe:

Heirloom Tomato and Watermelon Salad Recipe

Ingredients

Coconut Lime Yogurt:

½ Cup Coconut Yogurt

1 Tbs. Fresh Lime Juice

1 Pinch Salt

Watermelon and Heirloom Tomato Salad

1 ea. Small Seedless Watermelon (peeled and cut into 1” cubes)

1 ea. Small Yellow Watermelon (peeled and cut into 1” cubes)

2 lb. Mixed colored Heirloom tomatoes, sliced into 1” pieces

1 Cup Grape Tomatoes, halved

2 Pinches Salt

6 Turns Black Pepper

4 Tbs. White Balsamic Vinegar

¾ Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

12 ea Basil leaves, torn in ½” pieces

12 ea Mint leaves, torn in ½” pieces

¼ Cup Roasted Pistachios, rough chop

Directions

Coconut Lime Yogurt:

Whisk together the Coconut Yogurt, fresh lime juice and salt. Use Immediately or cover and refrigerate until ready to use, up to 5 days. Important to remember yogurt will need to be whisked prior to serving if allowed to sit longer than 10 min.

Watermelon and Heirloom Tomato Salad

Combine all ingredient except the basil, mint and pistachios in a bowl, reserve until ready to serve. This should be done right before service as once salt is added it will begin to breakdown the watermelon and tomatoes.

For service, spread the coconut lime yogurt thinly on your serving plate. Build the watermelon and heirloom tomato salad on top of the coconut lime yogurt and garnish with torn mint, basil and chopped pistachios. You can sub toasted Mulberries in place of pistachios if you are avoiding nuts do to an allergy.