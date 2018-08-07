Love McPherson discusses her controversial relationship advice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Love McPherson recently stirred the pot, saying the struggle of finding love isn't because of a shortage of good men, instead, it's because women don't know how to spot them.

Her interview on WGN Morning News clears it all up though.

Love McPherson's Definition of a Good Man

1. A good man has "College Level" relationship skills

2. A good man shows up emotionally

3. A good man has a delete button and uses it

4. A good man owns his bad and seeks to correct it

5. A good man nourishes his love and starves his fears

McPherson will offer more advice when she speaks at the "I Am That Woman" retreat in Riviera Maya, Mexico Oct. 10-14.

http://iamthatwomanretreat.com