× Lane Tech student reported missing after Lollapalooza fatally hit by Metra train

CHICAGO — A Lane Tech High School student reported missing after Lollapalooza was fatally hit by a Metra train.

Sincere Ash, 17, was last seen Sunday at 4:15 p.m. at Lollapalooza, according to family and friends. A missing persons report was filed and according to a flyer put out by his family, Ash may have been briefly detained at the festival for not having a valid wristband.

The teen’s body was found Sunday evening around 6 p.m. on the Metra tracks near the Clybourn overpass on Ashland Avenue and he was identified Monday. The Chicago Tribune reported that investigators found no phone, debit card, or any other form of identification on or near Ash’s body, thus delaying their efforts to identify him.

A family statement says they’re devastated over his death in the “tragic accident.” A GoFundMe was started to help the family with costs.

Autopsy results are still pending.

Ash was expected to start his senior year at Lane Tech.