CHICAGO – Heavy rains are hitting the Chicago area causing problems on the roadways and at the airports.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued until 7 p.m.

⚠️ Just In: Flash Flood Warning until 7PM for Chicago's north side as well as many NW & N suburbs. #ILwx https://t.co/6A4azTAptQ — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) August 7, 2018

As of 4:10 pm, 2.18" of rain fell in under 1 hour at #Chicago O'Hare. 0.68" occurred between 3:43pm and 3:51pm. Flash flooding is likely occurring over northern Cook County. #ilwx — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) August 7, 2018

Drivers are reporting flooding issues on roadways, including viaducts.

@WGNtraffic underpasses under LSD (at least at Irving Park) flooding. — JJGirl (@tribegirl4) August 7, 2018

Reported flooding in the left lane of the OB Kennedy in the area of Foster. #Chicago — Bill West (@BillWest5) August 7, 2018

A ground stoppage has been issued at O’Hare Airport for flights coming into Chicago. Many flights have been diverted to Milwaukee.