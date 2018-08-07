× Former Chicago top cop McCarthy disavows Giuliani, Trump amid mayoral run

CHICAGO — A candidate running to replace Rahm Emanuel as mayor of Chicago has rejected tweets by President Donald Trump’s lawyer in which he offers his support and sharply criticizes Emanuel.

Former Chicago Police Superintendent Garry McCarthy issued a statement Monday distancing himself from Rudy Giuliani’s views and what McCarthy calls “the misguided, divisive tone and policies of Donald Trump.”

McCarthy was responding to earlier tweets by Giuliani in which he blamed a wave of deadly shootings in Chicago over the weekend on what he called decades of “one party Democratic rule.” Giuliani, referring to him as “Jerry,” called him a “policing genius.”

Chicago murders are direct result of one party Democratic rule for decades. Policing genius Jerry McCarthy can do for Chicago what I did for NYC. He was one of the architects of Compstat. Slashed homicides over 70%. Tens of thousands of lives saved. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 6, 2018

Let’s get on board for Jerry McCarthy. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 6, 2018

Give Garry McCarthy your support @Garry4Chicago. Tomorrow I will get you information to contribute. MAKE CHICAGO SAFE AGAIN! He can do a lot better than Mayor Emmanuel who is fiddling while Chicago burns. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 6, 2018

63 murders this weekend in Rahm Emmanuel’s Chicago. His legacy more murders in his city than ever before. It’s only because of Democrat brain washing that he has even a chance of remaining. Support police professional Garry McCarthy. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 6, 2018

In McCarthy’s response, he describes himself as a “proud Democrat” but does criticize Emanuel for what McCarthy says has been his “weak leadership.” Here’s his full statement:

“Let me be clear: I am a proud Democrat and I do not agree with Mayor Guiliani’s political views and I certainly remain opposed to the misguided, divisive tone and policies of Donald Trump. I worked with Mayor Guiliani nearly 20 years ago. When America was attacked on 9/11 I lost friends and colleagues and those memories stay with me to this day. I cannot say strongly enough how saddened I am to see “America’s Mayor” stand with a president with whom I am diametrically opposed. I also categorically disagree that Democrats – as Guiliani suggested – are responsible for Chicago’s tragic gun violence. The blame lies squarely with Rahm Emanuel’s weak leadership and failed policies. I am focused 100% on bringing this city together and uniting Chicago around a set of policies that will reverse gun violence, end this carnage, improve our schools and provide tax fairness to working people.”

Emanuel didn’t immediately respond to McCarthy or Giuliani.