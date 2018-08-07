× Brookfield Zoo offering free admission days for kids this week

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Kids get free admission at the Brookfield Zoo this week.

The zoo is offering free admission for children ages 11 and under on Aug. 6, 7 and 8.

Visitors can enjoy special activities at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day in the Pavilions plus other activities throughout the day.

The zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Kids’ Free days. Adults and kids over the age of 11 can buy tickets online or at the zoo.