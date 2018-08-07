Brian Sandalow discusses the legacy of Stan Mikita on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's one of those figures that is always present whenever one steps into the United Center.

He's got a statue outside, a jersey hanging in the rafters, and numerous pictures around the arena. You can't go many places without seeing some sort of tribute to Stan Mikita at a Blackhawks game.

That's why his death at the age of 78 on Tuesday has drawn reaction from many in Chicago and around the hockey world. His impact on the game as a player, innovator, and a gentleman live on long after his playing days ended

Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun Times discussed his legacy on Sports Feed Tuesday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You cant watch their discussion on the Cubs in the video below.