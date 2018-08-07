67-year-old Plainfield man reported missing

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The Will County Sheriff’s office is seeking help in locating a 67-year-old man from Plainfield.

Charles W. Sharp, Jr., was last seen leaving his home in the 210000 block of W. Empress Lane just after 6:30 a.m. Monday. He left without his cell phone and was driving a light blue Honda CZV, 4-door with the Illinois license plate #TL1630.

Sharp has been diagnosed with depression and had a 9 a.m. doctor’s appointment in Hinsdale. He never arrived to that appointment.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.