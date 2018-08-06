× Yankees blank White Sox 7-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Lance Lynn pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning in his first start with New York, and the Yankees rebounded from their tough weekend in Boston by beating the Chicago White Sox 7-0 on Monday night.

Lynn provided a big boost for New York after it dropped a season-high five straight games, including a four-game sweep by the major league-leading Red Sox. The series concluded with Aroldis Chapman blowing a save opportunity in a 10-inning loss at Fenway Park late Sunday night.

Enter Lynn (8-8), who was acquired in a trade with Minnesota on July 30 and tossed 4 1/3 scoreless innings in relief in his Yankees debut Wednesday. The veteran right-hander, who replaced Sonny Gray in New York’s rotation, retired 19 in a row before Nicky Delmonico led off the eighth with a single to right.

After Tim Anderson flied out, A.J. Cole finished the three-hitter for the AL wild-card leaders.

The White Sox had won a season-high four straight. Adam Engel robbed Greg Bird of a potential three-run homer with an outstanding leaping catch over the wall in center in the fourth, but Chicago was shut out for the 10th time this year.

Manager Rick Renteria sent infielder Matt Davidson out to the mound for the ninth, and he struck out Giancarlo Stanton while pitching a scoreless inning for the third time this season.

Dylan Covey (4-8) was charged with four runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander dropped to 1-6 in his last seven starts.

Covey retired his first 10 batters before Stanton walked with one out in the fourth. Didi Gregorius, Aaron Hicks and Gleyber Torres followed with three straight hits, producing two runs.

The Yankees added two more in the fifth, and then broke it open with three runs in the eighth against Thyago Vieira. Torres hit his 18th homer with one out, and Neil Walker added a two-run shot.