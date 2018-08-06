Woman can sue city over sidewalk fall, Illinois Supreme Court rules

DANVILLE, Ill. — The Illinois Supreme Court has ruled that a woman who was injured after tripping on a poorly maintained sidewalk can move forward with a lawsuit against the city of Danville.

The Champaign News-Gazette reports the state’s high court ruled 7-0 on Thursday that Danville was not immune from liability, as the city had argued.

Lower courts had sided with the city, finding that the municipality was protected by a state law intended to shield government from the actions of their employees.

City officials declined to comment on the ruling.

The plaintiff, Barbara Monson, sued the city several years ago, after she tripped on an uneven sidewalk section and broke her shoulder. She argued the city had an obligation to keep the sidewalk in reasonably safe condition.