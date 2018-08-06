Please enable Javascript to watch this video

World renowned Whitney Houston impersonator Belinda Davids performs at Rosemont Theatre, Saturday August 11th.

A five-piece band, backing vocalists and choreographed dancers will accompany Davids on

stage as she pays tribute to Houston with live performances of the legendary performer’s

biggest hits including “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “How Will I Know,” “I Have Nothing,”

“Didn’t We Almost Have it All,” “One Moment in Time,” “Queen of the Night” and 15 other

chart-topping hits.

For tickets visit Rosemont.com .