White Sox Game Notes For Monday vs. NY Yankees
- The Yankees were swept over four games in Boston, getting doubled up in runs, 28-13, in the series. Their five-game losing streak is their longest of the season. The Yanks are 4-9 when Aaron Judge is not in the starting lineup this season.
- Aroldis Chapman blew his second save of the season, dropping his career save percentage to 89.6 percent. Among relievers with 100 or more save opportunities this decade, Chapman’s save percentage ranks fifth (Highest: Zach Britton – 92.7)
- The White Sox swept the Rays to extend their win streak to four games with the game-winning run coming in the last at-bat in each game. The last time the Sox had such a win streak of four games or more was in 1972.
- Jose Abreu leads the American League with nine multi-hit games after the All-Star break, all of which have come in his last 13 games. Over that stretch, Abreu is slugging .863 on the back of six home runs and five doubles.
- Lance Lynn (RHP) will be making his first start for the Yankees after taking over Sonny Gray’s spot in the rotation. In two starts against the White Sox this season, both of which were in Chicago, Lynn posted a 4.91 ERA while allowing a .340 opponent batting average.
- The White Sox and Yankees have alternated wins and losses in their ten meetings in Chicago since 2015, with the White Sox winning the most recent instance on June 29 of last season.