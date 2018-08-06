× WGN-TV’s SOCIAL MEDIA EXCLUSIVE “MAN OF THE PEOPLE TICKET TUESDAY SWEEPSTAKES” OFFICIAL RULES

1. TO ENTER: No purchase necessary to enter or win. You can enter only on Tuesdays, between 12:01 AM and 11:59 PM Central Time, from August 7, 2018 to December 5, 2018. Entries made on any other day of the week will be void. You must be at least 18 years old as of the date of each week’s winner selection to enter. There are three ways to enter:

a. On Facebook, log on to https://www.facebook.com/PatTomasulo/ and like or comment on the “Man of the People Tuesday Ticket” post.

b. On Instagram, log on to https://www.instagram.com/PatTomasulo/ and like or comment on the “Man of the People Tuesday Ticket” post.

c. On Twitter, retweet the “Man of the People Tuesday Ticket” post on https://twitter.com/pattomasulo.

You must enter using your own social media account. You can enter once per week by Facebook, once per week by Instagram and once per week by Twitter, for a total of up to three entries per week. If you do not have a Facebook, Instagram or Twitter account, you can create one for free by following the instructions on the Facebook, Instagram or Twitter websites and ‘like’ or follow “Man of the People” pages as indicated.

2. ENTRY PERIOD: Starts at 12:01am Central Time on August 7, 2018 and ends at 11:59pm Central Time on December 4, 2018. WGN-TV reserves the right to end the entry period and this sweepstakes early if production of “Man of the People” is cancelled or suspended for any reason.

3. SELECTION OF WINNERS: Three (3) winners will be chosen at random at approximately 12 noon Central Time on Wednesday of each week (based on entries received the preceding day), starting August 8, 2018 and ending December 5, 2018 — one from Facebook entries, one from Instagram entries and one from Twitter entries. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received via each social media platform. Winners will be notified within 24 hours after selection via the social media account from which they entered, subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Rules. If the winner does not respond or cannot be contacted within 24 hours after WGN’s initial notification or is determined to be ineligible, another winner will be selected at random from all remaining entries. By entering, entrants agree that WGN-TV has the sole right to determine sweepstakes winners, to decide all matters and disputes arising from the sweepstakes. and that its decisions will be final and binding. Limit one winner per household during the Entry Period.

4. PRIZES: Each winner will receive two (2) VIP tickets to a taping of WGN-TV’s “Man of the People” at the WGN-TV Studios, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, Illinois 60618. Winners will be given a choice of at least two taping dates. Program tapings are held on Friday afternoons. Both tickets must be used on the same date. VIP tickets include free admission and front row seats at the taping. If the winner is unable or unwilling to attend on any of the offered dates, the prize will be forfeited and WGN-TV may select a substitute winner by random drawing. Tickets have no retail or cash value, and no substitute prizes will be offered. The prize will be forfeited if the winner fails to claim the prize within the specified time, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these Rules. Tickets are not transferable. As a condition of attending a program taping, all members of the studio audience, including winners, are required to sign the program’s prepared form of audience release and waiver agreement. Winners will be required to print tickets through a free online service and bring them to the taping.

5. OTHER CONDITIONS: WGN-TV is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in transmission, technical or wireless difficulties or inability to transmit Internet entries. WGN-TV will not be responsible if a program taping is cancelled or delayed for any reason. In case of cancellation, WGN-TV will attempt to honor the winner’s tickets at another program taping. If production of the program is cancelled for any reason, WGN-TV may cancel previously scheduled tapings for which a winner may hold tickets. No substitute prize will be awarded in such a case.

SPONSOR: WGN-TV, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618.