× Thunderstorms continue across SE portions of the area

The severe thunderstorm warning for Porter has been canceled. The storm that prompted the warning has diminished. Elsewhere across northwest Indiana and east central Illinois, strong thunderstorms can be expected to produce frequent lightning and heavy downpours. Brief hail and strong, gusty winds are also possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected:

NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK

0521 PM CDT Mon Aug 06 2018

Areas affected…Portions of central Illinois and northwest Indiana

Concerning…Severe potential…Watch unlikely

Valid 062221Z – 070015Z

Probability of Watch Issuance…20 percent

SUMMARY…A few storms capable of severe wind gusts and isolated

marginally severe hail possible this afternoon/evening. A WW is not

expected.