Thunderstorms continue across SE portions of the area
The severe thunderstorm warning for Porter has been canceled. The storm that prompted the warning has diminished. Elsewhere across northwest Indiana and east central Illinois, strong thunderstorms can be expected to produce frequent lightning and heavy downpours. Brief hail and strong, gusty winds are also possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected:
NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
0521 PM CDT Mon Aug 06 2018
Areas affected…Portions of central Illinois and northwest Indiana
Concerning…Severe potential…Watch unlikely
Valid 062221Z – 070015Z
Probability of Watch Issuance…20 percent
SUMMARY…A few storms capable of severe wind gusts and isolated
marginally severe hail possible this afternoon/evening. A WW is not
expected.