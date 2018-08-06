× Suburban teen dies after being found unresponsive at Lollapalooza

CHICAGO — A teenage boy has died after being found unresponsive on the grounds at Lollapalooza.

The 16-year-old was found in the 300 block of East Randolph Street around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to sources.

The boy was transported to Northwestern University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner has identified the boy as Evan Kitz-Miller of Mundelein.

A death investigation is underway.

