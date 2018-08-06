Showers, thunderstorms possible Monday night
-
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect in Chicago, northern Illinois, Excessive Heat Warning continues
-
Thunderstorms to continue, heavy rains possible with severe threat shifting east
-
Next round of Showers/strong thunderstorms looks to hit Chicago area Tuesday – severe storms possible along with renewed flooding potential
-
7-Day Forecast: Heat continues, mostly sunny with some storms possible
-
Chicago area under a slight risk of severe thunderstorms this Sunday afternoon/evening
-
-
Showers and thunderstorms over the Chicago area this Monday morning
-
Strong thunderstorms with locally heavy rains possible Saturday/Saturday night
-
Flash Flood Watch this afternoon and tonight across Chicago area; severe t-storms possible
-
Showers/thunderstorms spread into Chicago area
-
7-Day Forecast: Temperatures rise into a hot and humid weekend
-
-
Higher temperatures, storms in the picture
-
Flood Warning for portions of Winnebago, Ogle and Boone Counties in effect until Noon CDT Tuesday
-
Weekend starts warm but ends cool and showery