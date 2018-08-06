× Severe thunderstorm warning for northern Porter county.

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT

FOR NORTHERN PORTER COUNTY…

At 530 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chesterton,

moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

this severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northern Porter County, including the following locations: Dune

Acres.