Pitcher Pedro Strop inspires the latest Cubs’ themed road trip

CHICAGO – Once again, the Cubs have figured out a way to have a unique theme to a road trip.

It can get a little harder to do in Joe Maddon’s fourth year with the franchise, but in the end, all the team had to look inward to find inspiration.

On Sunday, it came from reliever Pedro Strop.

As the team heads to Kansas City for a three-game interleague series with the Royals, the Cubs decided to wear outfits similar to the ones sported by Strop in his time with the franchise.

From sunglasses to chains to tilted ballcaps, the Cubs paid homage to their reliever through fashion for the short flight West.

Joining the Cubs in 2013 in the trade with the Orioles that also brought Jake Arrieta to Chicago, Strop has played a critical role in the Cubs’ bullpen as of late. Taking over from injured closer Brandon Morrow, the pitcher has converted 5-of-6 save attempts since July 19th, sporting a 2.80 ERA for the entire season.

Naturally it was easy for Strop to dress for this trip, and on Instagram he showed his appreciation for the gesture.

For this pitcher, imitation is indeed the biggest form of flattery.