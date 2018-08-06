Most areas stay dry in wake of Monday’s storms

Much of the Chicago metro area remains parched following storms that skipped past the city to the north and south on Monday. Rainfall during the early morning hours totaled 1/2 to 1 inch along the Wisconsin state line, with locally higher amounts near Richmond and Spring Grove. Rain tapered to the south, with O’Hare airport observing just over a third of an inch, and Romeoville only a trace. The storms to the north spread cool air across the city as they dissipated. As a result, new storms that blossomed in the afternoon aligned south of the area, dousing east central Illinois and northern Indiana. Hail and localized wind damage also occurred with this activity. Elsewhere, a thunderstorm over Colorado produced softball sized hail near Pueblo. Severe weather is expected to stay away from the Chicago area on Tuesday, though showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible.