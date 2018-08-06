Midday Fix: Tips on creating a dog-friendly landscape

Chalet Landscape, Nursery & Garden Center is located at 3132 Lake Ave., Wilmette, Ill.
Event:
Pet Adoption Month at Chalet!
Pet adoptions every Saturday and Sunday in August, in partnership with local pet adoption agencies.
Tips:
- When considering landscaping with and for your pet, consider the dog’s breed, age, temperament and activity level.
- For active “fence runners”, consider a 3’ mulch-covered path along the fence for them to run.
- Pet friendly mulches include chunk bark or pea gravel – stay away from cocoa bean mulch if you have dogs.
- To prevent active dogs from chewing on trees and shrubs, look for those with woody stems instead of soft stems.
- Ornamental grasses are beautiful for your yard, but also are resilient and forgiving for busy, running dogs.
- Keep some openings in plant beds for dogs to run through instead of trampling through a mass of plants.
- For younger or really active dogs, think twice about thorny plants like roses, raspberries or barberries that can get into paws or eyes.
- Secure compost pile with fencing or gates to prevent dogs from eating mushrooms or other potentially toxic things in that pile.
- Have a digging dog? Consider a “decoy” sandbox for designated digging!