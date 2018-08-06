Lunchbreak: Habanero mango chicken sandwich

Executive Chef at Café Robey – Chef Kevin McAllister

Café Robey – 1616 N. Milwaukee, Chicago

https://www.caferobey.com

Recipes:

HABANERO MANGO CHICKEN (4 Sandwiches)

Four 6oz Chicken Breasts

Habanero Mango Chicken Glaze

Lime Mayo

Spicy Cabbage

Eight Slices High-quality, Whole Grain Bread (about ½ inch thick)

Habanero Mango Glaze

1 shallot

1 habanero

1 cup chopped mango

1 tbsp. soy sauce

1 tbsp. sugar

1 tbsp. rice wine vinegar

1 tbsp. mirin

¼ cup chopped cilantro

Salt and pepper to taste

On a sheet tray, place the habanero and shallot in a 350-degree oven for 30-45 minutes until roasted/done.

Peel the shallot and remove the seeds from the habanero.

Place the peeled shallot, habanero and remaining ingredients in a blender, puree until smooth.

Reserve in refrigerator.

Spicy Cabbage

¼ head cabbage

1 tsp lemon zest

1 tbsp. orange zest

1 tbsp. lime zest

3 tbsp. rice wine vinegar

1 pinch chili flakes

¼-cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Julienne the cabbage and mix well with remaining ingredients, reserve.

Lime Mayo

1 lime

1-cup mayo

1 tsp fish sauce

Salt and black pepper to taste

Zest then juice the lime.

Mix with remaining ingredients.

TO COOK THE CHICKEN—

Coat chicken breasts in half of the mango glaze, season with salt and pepper.

In a hot pan, add 2 tbsp. oil then add chicken.

Sear each side of chicken breast and finish in the oven if needed.

TO ASSEMBLE THE SANDWICH—

Toast bread in a Panini press*

*If you do not have a Panini press, toast bread on a griddle using a heavy pan to weigh down the slices.

Place toasted bread on a cutting board.

Spread lime mayo on the inside of one slice of bread.

Cover mayo with spicy cabbage.

Slice chicken breast and place on top of cabbage.

Drizzle with remaining mango habanero glaze and top with clean slice of toast.

Cut in half—dig in!

BREAKFAST SALAD

1 peach

1 heirloom tomato

2 oz. arugula

1 – 4 oz. ball of burrata

2 tbsp. aged balsamic vinegar

½ baguette

1 tbsp. high quality EVOO

1-2 tbsp. lemon sherry vinaigrette

1 pinch fleur de sel

Lemon Sherry Vinaigrette

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tbsp. sherry vinegar

½ tsp Dijon mustard

½ clove garlic minced

¼-cup olive oil

Place in a bowl and mix well.

If you require a larger batch of dressing and wish to emulsify, follow the steps below:

Place lemon juice, vinegar, Dijon, and garlic in blender, blend on high speed.

While blending, remove the top and slowly drizzle in oil to emulsify.

Store for up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.

Baguette Crisp

Slice baguette diagonally and brush with oil.

Toast on a griddle until golden brown and crispy.

TO ASSEMBLE SALAD—

Chop tomatoes and peaches into large dice.

Mix with arugula and dress with the lemon sherry vinaigrette, season with salt and pepper.

Place in a neat nest is a serving bowl.

Take the burrata and break it on top of the salad like cracking an egg.

Top salad with baguette crisps and drizzle the burrata with aged balsamic and EVOO.