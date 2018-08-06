Legendary Comedian Gallagher’s Epic Meltdown!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now that you watched the clip, let me explain why 2, 5 and 7 matters in Gallagher's set up to my joke.

"I've got two calls to make, five on hold and seven lines blinking."

The punchline is "And a partridge in a pear tree."

If he just said, "I have several calls to make, five on hold and several other things to do" - that would not connect with the "12 Days of Christmas" tie-in to the joke.

I'll admit that it isn't the greatest punchline, but it would not work at all if I let him do it his way.

I respect his comedy work and think he is a brilliant and creative writer and thinker.

But, I feel like I was right.

All of this to say, Gallagher going nuts on me was funnier than if he had done the line right.

So, thank you.

If you'd like to see the skit the way it is written, check out SJHS Alumni Jim Bartalone along with a hundred plus other alumni in ENCORE 2018, a variety show to benefit St, Joseph School Foundation.

Tickets available at www.sjhsencore.org or call the Foundation office 269-926-3252

To find out the latest on Gallagher, visit his website http://www.gallaghersmash.com