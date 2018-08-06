× Georgetown gives full ride to gay valedictorian kicked out by his parents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida high school valedictorian couldn’t afford to go to Georgetown University because his parents kicked him out for being gay.

The story of 18-year-old Seth Owen has since gone viral. He’s raised more than $140,000 via GoFundMe, but the lack of familial support left him $20,000 short for tuition.

Georgetown stepped in and adjusted his expected out-of-pocket contribution from $20,000 to $0.

His aid package had been calculated based on his parents’ ability to pay.

Owen told news outlets that his Southern Baptist family gave him an ultimatum: go to their church or get out. Owen chose the latter option and moved out in February.

The valedictorian released a statement thanking the public and Georgetown for its support.

“The Office of Student Financial Services was instrumental in helping me enroll in the Georgetown Scholarship Program, whose purpose is to make attendance at Georgetown possible for students in a financial situation similar to my own,” he wrote.

Owen said he hopes to use the GoFundMe set up by his biology teacher to create scholarships for LGBTQ students facing similar circumstances.

The post continued, “A simple ‘Thank You’ seems to be not enough for all of the support I’ve received from so many. I will be seeking to pass on the kindness and generosity that I have been shown.”