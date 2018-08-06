Former Bears player helps teen athletes succeed on and off the field

Former Chicago Bears cornerback, Ray McElroy has managed to go from NFL athlete to professional motivational speaker. Now, he`s helping teens and adults find the discipline and dedication needed to achieve their personal and professional goals.
