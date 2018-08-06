Cubs Game Notes For Monday @ Kansas City
- The Cubs are 9-9 since the All-Star break after splitting a four-game set with the visiting Padres. Since Joe Maddon took over as manager of the Cubs in 2015, they have won more games in August (61) than any other club.
- Ben Zobrist is batting .444 since the All-Star break, second among MLB hitters with 50 plate appearances. Additionally, he has either scored a run or plated a run in six consecutive games.
- The Royals have lost four straight games after being swept in Minnesota and sit at -200 in run differential for the season. KC pitching has allowed opponents to reach base a minimum of 13 times in each of their last 11 games.
- Alex Gordon had two hits and at least one RBI in each game against the Twins. He has a career .281 batting average against NL teams and is the Royals’ all-time leader in interleague home runs with 24.
- Cole Hamels got the win in his first start with the Cubs, allowing zero earned runs in 5.0 innings. In his three career starts in Kansas City he has yet to allow an earned run in 20 innings pitched.
- The Cubs have won 13 of their last 18 games on the road against American League teams and haven’t lost consecutive games since July 2016. They lost their last interleague road game in Cleveland. The Royals have lost five straight interleague games at home.