Chris Boden discusses Urlacher’s Hall of Fame induction, Blackhawks on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - For the main sport he covers for WGN Radio, it's a bit of a slow time.

With their convention over and the offseason moves slowed, the Blackhawks have a bit of a break before the start preparations for their season in September. Meanwhile the NFL is kicking into high gear as preseason games begin as the Hall of Fame welcomed in a new class for 2018.

That group included Brian Urlacher, a person that Chris Boden of WGN Radio covered for a number of years. He discussed that along with the Blackhawks on his latest appearance on Sports Feed on Monday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

You can watch their discussion from Monday's show in the video above or below.