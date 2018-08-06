Audience members hypnotized on Tomasulo comedy show

Local TV shows don’t often get celebrities to appear, so Pat Tomasulo had a few audience members hypnotized into thinking they were celebrities on his show Man of the People. Man of the People airs Saturday nights at 10 on WGN. Subscribe to the Man of the People You Tube Channel today at YouTube.com/ManofthePeopleTV