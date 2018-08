Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Aaron Wolfson, Owner and Chef of Chicago’s Dog House, 816 W. Fullerton in Lincoln Park, showed what makes a classic Chicago-style hot dog and how to make several other gourmet hot dogs and sausages. He also showed three different ways to cook a hot dog: boiled, char-boiled and grilled.

Chicago Hot Dog Fest

August 10 – 12

Stockton & LaSalle Drive (steps away from the Chicago History Museum)

Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Chicagohotdogfest.com