× Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for most of Chicagoland, northeast Illinois

CHICAGO — The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of northeast Illinois and southeast Wisconsin effective 8 p.m. Sunday, and continuing until 1 a.m. Monday.

A cluster of thunderstorms over northwest Illinois will persist for a few more hours, tracking across the watch area. The strongest storms may contain gusty/damaging winds and hail, according to the NWS. Isolated, damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph and large hail of up to 1.5″ in diameter are possible.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. People in the areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce

tornadoes.