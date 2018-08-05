× Palka homers in 9th, White Sox sweep Rays 8-7

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Daniel Palka hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Chicago White Sox completed their first three-game sweep in a year by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 8-7 on Sunday.

It was Chicago’s first three-game sweep since Aug. 8-10, 2017 against Houston. The White Sox’s last three-game road sweep occurred April 25-27, 2016 at Toronto.

Palka had struck out in each of his first four at-bats before connecting on his 17th homer off Diego Castillo (2-2) with two outs.

Hector Santiago (4-3) went the final 1 1/3 innings for the win.

C.J Cron had a leadoff double in the ninth off Santiago and scored one out later on Kevin Kiermaier’s two-base hit. After Brandon Lowe walked, Jesus Sucre hit into a double play.

Tampa Bay tops the majors in one-run losses (26) and one-run games (46).

Avisail Garcia had a solo homer in a two-run fifth and made it 6-4 on another solo shot during the seventh for the White Sox. It was his eighth career multi-homer game.

Ji-Man Choi tied it at 6-all with a two-run single in the seventh, an inning that saw the White Sox use four relievers.

Chicago starter James Shields left with a two-run lead but was denied his first road win since opening day. The one-time Tampa Bay ace threw a season-high 114 pitches, allowing four runs, five hits and four walks over six innings.

Tim Anderson had two RBI singles for the White Sox.

Joey Wendle had three hits, including a first-inning RBI single and a solo homer in the fifth that pulled the Rays within 5-4.