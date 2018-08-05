LaRaviere accuses Emanuel of forcing working people out of city in new ad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Candidate for Chicago mayor Troy LaRaviere is out with a blistering campaign video targeting Mayor Emanuel.

LaRaviere is a former Chicago Public Schools principal who was removed amid allegations of insubordination. He is one of 10 candidates in the race, and was one of the first to consider challenging Emanuel in next February's election.

"Our mayor has a consistent message for working people: get the hell out," LaRaviere says in the ad.

LaRaviere lags behind in fundraising with only about $13,000, but he told WGN he's ready to step up his criticism of the two-term mayor.

Mayor Emanuel's campaign spokeswoman responded, saying: "being mayor is about laying out a positive vision for our city and our future -- not tearing people apart."