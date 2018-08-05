× Cubs Game Notes For Sunday vs. San Diego

*The Cubs scored all five runs of their runs on Saturday in the second inning. No other NL team has scored at least five runs in more innings this season. The Cubs’ 48-6 (.889) record in 2018 when scoring five or more runs ranks third in MLB.

*The Padres’ .261 batting average with runners in scoring position and two outs is on pace to be the team’s highest single-season mark since 1995 (.265).

*The Cubs are 17-5 this year in Jon Lester starts.

*Not only do the Cubs lead MLB with the most times going first to third on singles, they boast the highest percentage in doing so at 34.3%.