7-Day Forecast: Rainy start to the week, summer heat continues

Partly cloudy and warm tonight with spotty showers and thunderstorms possible, mainly north of the city. Lows tonight only fall into the mid-70s. Hot and humid tomorrow as highs reach the upper 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Scattered storms become likely in the late afternoon and continue into the evening hours. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds, large hail and heavy rainfall.

Mostly cloudy skies continue into Tuesday with a renewed chance for scattered storms, mainly south of I-80. Highs Tuesday are forecast to reach the lower 80s inland, but mid-70s lakeside. Partly cloudy skies become mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s inland and upper 70s at the lakefront.