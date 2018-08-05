2 dead, at least 30 injured in Sunday shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Two people were killed and at least 30 people were wounded in shootings across Chicago on Sunday, according to officials.

Officials said there were ten shootings in a three-hour span on Sunday. The first and most violent shooting was on the 1300 block of West 76th Street around 12:30 a.m. where eight people were shot. The victims ranged in age from 14 to 35. Police said they were standing in a courtyard when two men walked up an opened fire.

All of the victims are in stable condition no suspects are in custody.

The next shooting was just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 1300 block of South Millard Avenue. There were six shooting victims in this incident, a 17-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the face.

In another incident in the 1600 block of South Avers, four people were shot at a block party shortly after midnight. No one was killed.

In a fourth separate shooting four people were shot in the 900 block of North Karlov Avenue shortly before 1am. In this incident, someone from a passing car fire at a group of people and someone in the crowd fired back causing the car to crash. The suspects ran away on foot.

No one is in custody.