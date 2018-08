× Woman sexually assaulted in the Loop, police say

CHICAGO — A 28-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the Loop late Friday, police said.

The woman was walking in the first block of North Franklin Street about 11:45 p.m. Friday when two men forced her into a dark-colored SUV and sexually assaulted her, according to the Chicago Police Department.

No one is in custody.

Detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.