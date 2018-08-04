× Police shoot, kill pit bull after fatal attack on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A 57-year-old woman was mauled to death by a pit bull in South Deering on Saturday, police said.

Two officers fatally shot the dog when it lunged at them, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The incident happened about 12:25 p.m. in the 10100 block of South Calhoun Avenue.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later died. She had been bitten on her neck and all over her body, police said.

It was not immediately clear who owned the dog.

Detectives are investigating.