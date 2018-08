Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- People going to Lollapalooza Saturday and Sunday are being warned to prepare for potentially dangerous heat.

Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 90's, but with people packed into a crowd ... it could feel much warmer than that.

100,000 people are expected to attend each day of the 4-day festival.

Lollapalooza has hydration stations throughout the festival grounds, to help people keep cool.