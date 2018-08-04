Town hosts fundraiser for family of teen killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. -- On a scorching day in the suburbs, a full glass of lemonade provided some relief from the heat.

But not from the heartbreak that brought them here in the first place.

On July 21st the Lendino family was on it's way home when a car traveling at 107 miles per hour rear ended them without ever hitting the breaks..

16-year-old Alyssa was killed, her 12-year-old Amanda was critically injured.

Both of the girls' parents were also injured.

30-year-old Adam Grunin has been was charged with reckless homicide.

The family faces a long period of anguish and grief.

At more than a dozen locations across Mount Prospect and Wheeling they're hoping to raise thousands of dollars through lemonade stands to help pay medical bills and cover expenses for the family the difficult months ahead.