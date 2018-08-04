× Stray gunfire leaves 1 worker dead, 1 wounded on South Side: police

CHICAGO — Two workers were shot, one fatally, by stray gunfire in West Englewood on Saturday, police said.

The victims were in the 6800 block of South Wood Street just before noon when two men began shooting at each other across the street from the victims, according to the Chicago Police Department. Both workers were shot.

The first, believed to be in his 50s, was shot in his abdomen and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died.

The second worker, believed to be in his 40s, was also shot, police said.

No additional details were immediately available.

Detectives are investigating.

No one was in custody.