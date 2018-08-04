× Mother, daughter killed in Hoffman Estates crash

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. — A mother and daughter from South Barrington were killed Friday night in a car crash in Hoffman Estates, police said.

The crash occurred about 9:35 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Higgins and Beverly roads. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, which involved two vehicles.

The 82-year-old mother drove one car; her 50-year-old daughter was a passenger. They were both taken to local hospitals, where they later died. Police said the duo came from South Barrington.

The 48-year-old driver of the second car sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. Details about the driver’s condition were not immediately available.

Police are investigating.