Interstate 80 a dividing line between weather systems?

Dear Tom,

I have often noticed Interstate 80 being mentioned as a sort of dividing line between weather systems. What is “magic” about that area?

— Laura Anschicks, Sugar Grove

Dear Laura,

There is no magic. I-80 runs east-west across northern Illinois and in the Chicago area it cuts through Joliet. It is occasionally mentioned in describing the locations of weather events across the Chicago area because the highway is a recognizable feature.

In the warm season, Lake Michigan sometimes causes significant weather differences in a northeast-southwest orientation across the area, especially with regard to the position of cold frontal boundaries. The boundary between warm air to the southwest and cooler air to the northeast occasionally stalls across southern metropolitan Chicago because of the lake.