Hot and humid, temps in the 90s
-
Hot, humid temps on the way this weekend
-
Hot, humid temps on the way
-
Hot, humid temps expected throughout week
-
Cold front and attendant thunderstorms to end the city’s heat wave
-
Oppressive heat and high humidity grip Chicago
-
-
Muggy heat to stick around for one more day
-
Hot, humid weather returns
-
90-degree temps on the way
-
Hot, humid 4th of July on the way
-
Hot, humid weekend on the way
-
-
More hot temps on the way
-
Partly cloudy Tuesday, hot temps on the way
-
Temps in high 90s expected on the weekend