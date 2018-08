Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- It was race day for young women from all over the Chicago area who worked for weeks building their own go-karts out of old, recycled refrigerators.

It’s ComEd’s 5th annual Icebox Derby, aimed at getting girls interested in careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

The competition included 30 girls in six teams, each given a recycled fridge, a guide book and mentors from ComEd.