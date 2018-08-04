Fans at Lollapalooza brave heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- For those that arrived early, the heat wasn't top of mind- just location. Some arrived several hours before the gates opened to get a coveted position in front of one of the main stages.

By afternoon, front and center was hot and sweaty, but the experienced Lolla fan was ready, carrying plenty of water.

Not to say others werent downing some adult beverages between bands but even then they were mixing it with water.

While rain and storms have been a problem in the past, no rain caused its own problems, but nothing some good preparations and a little common sense can help you avoid.