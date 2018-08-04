× Carjackers attack 3 drivers in 45 minutes in Lakeview, Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — Armed carjackers stole one car and failed to take two others in Lincoln Park and Lakeview early Saturday, police said.

In each attack, the carjackers pulled up in a white Mercedes SUV. A passenger got out with a gun, police said, and demanded the victim’s car.

The carjackers stole one vehicle about 7:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of West Webster Avenue.

In two other incidents, the group was unable to steal vehicles, according to the Chicago Police Department. One driver was able to disable his car, police said, and the carjackers could not get another vehicle out of gear. These attacks happened about 7:35 a.m. in the 3500 block of North Southport Avenue and about 7:55 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Sheffield Avenue.

Authorities are investigating.

No one was in custody.