August could bring parched Midwest an increase in rainfall
2nd wave of Wednesday storms rake the area with some 60+ mph gusts, downpours and hail; quieter weather Thursday—but a huge pressure spread builds across the Midwest Friday/Saturday laying the foundation for strong, chilly “ENE” winds and spells of rain
August 2018—typically Chicago’s 2nd warmest month of the year—opens Wednesday on a warm note; heat and surging humidities hit this weekend; July’s paltry rains reflected in many skimpy Midwest monthly precipitation tallies
Dry, tranquil weather may turn wetter later this week
Flood-producing thunderstorm downpours likely across northern Illinois into northwest Indiana next 24 to 36 hours
Cooler weather on the way—city’s rainy pattern to continue
August 2018’s first full weekend: A hot one; temps to run 12-degrees higher than last Sat/Sun; hail & wind-generating storms to rake the western Midwest and North Woods; storm threat here in the Sunday night/Monday time frame
Dry period to arrive by midweek as weather pattern shifts
August 2018’s first full weekend to be Chicago’s hottest in 5 weeks; 90-degree heat returns for Lollapalooza; t-storm chances increase Sunday night into Tuesday morning
Canadian high pressure riding northwest upper winds into the area and delivering cooler, less humid weather; July’s lackluster rain makes it Chicago’s driest in 4 decades; punishing heat continues in Southwest—nights only managing 90-degree lows
T-storms coming back onto Chicago’s weather scene with humid tropical air’s return; local downpours possible; sluggish-moving upper low to maintain shower threat into the weekend
A heat hiatus amid lower humidities—NO 90s in the coming week; resurging tropical moisture to fuel late week t-storms; Chicago weather history’s clear: the heat will be back
Southwest monsoon helping nudge core of hot weather into the nation’s mid-section; Chicago area is headed for a string of five 90s Thursday through Monday amid surging humidities; storm chances to rise
Heat & humidity resurge—90s back for the 4th; more 90s on books here than in 69% of past warm seasons; severe weather/ torrential downpours Plains/North Woods; isolated storms here