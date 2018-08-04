× Area Priest returns to Chicago after surviving plane crash

Chicago, Il – A large group of parishioners welcomed home Father Esequiel Sanchez back to Chicago after surviving a plane crash in Mexico.

Father Sanchez, the rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, arrived at O’hare Friday in a wheel chair and with his arm in a sling.

He was injured Tuesday, when an AeroMexico plane taking off from the Mexican state of Durango, suddenly crashed.

All 103 people on board made it out safe, before the plane burst into flames.

15 of the passengers, including Father Sanchez , are from Chicago.

“We’re all hurting, but we don’t mind hurting because we are alive and well and back home,” said Sanchez after getting off the plane.

“The entire experience was terrorizing,” he went on. “We shouldn’t be here. But that’s why they call it a miracle flight…we got through this by the skin of our teeth. We can analyze it all day but at the end of the day its providence.”

Father Sanchez said he and others who weren’t as severely injured returned to the plane, to help get those who had more serious injures off the plane.

Before returning to his full duties at his Des Plaines parish Father Sanchez says he’ll go to the hospital for a complete check up.

He says he’d like to return to his duties at the church as soon as possible.