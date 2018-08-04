× 40 displaced by Justice apartment fire, officials say

JUSTICE, Ill. — Forty residents were displaced Saturday when a four-alarm fire ripped through an apartment building in suburban Justice, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire broke out in the 8400 block of South 88th Avenue. Multiple agencies responded. The heat made it difficult for firefighters. Temperatures reached the high 90s Saturday afternoon.

The American Red Cross will assist residents, according to authorities.

Fire officials remained on the scene Saturday evening to investigate what caused the fire.