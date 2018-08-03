White Sox Game Notes For Friday @ Tampa Bay
- The Rays posted a 2.42 ERA and recorded 32 strikeouts in winning two of three games at Chicago from April 9-11. Mallex Smith matched a career high with four hits in a 5-4 victory in the series opener. Tampa Bay has won seven of nine at home against the White Sox.
- Chicago avoided a three-game sweep by rallying for a 6-4 win over Kansas City yesterday, just its second win in eight games. The White Sox are 11-31 in their last 42 road games and have won one road series during that span – at major league-best Boston from June 8-10.
- The Rays continued their home success and finished a three-game sweep of the Angels with a 7-2 victory Wednesday. Tampa Bay is 20-4 at Tropicana Field since June 11, the majors’ best home record during that span. Rays pitchers have a 2.45 ERA and .197 opponent batting average in those 24 games.
- Chicago’s Daniel Palka delivered his third pinch-hit home run of the season yesterday, tying Oscar Gamble’s franchise record set in 1977. Palka is tied with Miami’s Justin Bour and Nick Williams of the Phillies for most pinch-hit homers this season.
- Omar Narvaez is batting .407 (35-for-86) with four home runs and 17 RBI in his last 27 games, a stretch that began June 6. He leads all 36 qualified catchers in batting average since that date.
- Since July 13, the Rays are just 5-5 when scoring five runs or more. They were 31-1 when reaching that total previously this season. That’s the result of a 5.90 ERA in the past 16 games after Tampa Bay pitchers compiled a 3.55 mark in the first 93 contests.